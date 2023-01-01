Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Eugene
/
Eugene
/
Flan
Eugene restaurants that serve flan
Tacovore - Eugene
530 Blair Blvd, Eugene
No reviews yet
Vanilla Flan
$5.00
Vanilla Flan with whipped cream.
More about Tacovore - Eugene
Xicha Brewing - Eugene - 747 E 32nd ave
747 E 32nd ave, Eugene
No reviews yet
Flan
$6.00
A vanilla custard with a layer of caramel sauce.
More about Xicha Brewing - Eugene - 747 E 32nd ave
