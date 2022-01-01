Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Eugene

Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA

The Wheel Apizza Pub

390 Lincoln St, Eugene

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Mac And Cheese$7.00
Gluten free quinoa pasta with Tillamook white cheddar cheese sauce
More about The Wheel Apizza Pub
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6) image

 

Fat Shack

1301 Patterson Street, Eugene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Agate Alley Bistro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Agate Alley Bistro

1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.00
Our delectably famous mac & cheese, minus the caramelized onions
NW Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
More about Agate Alley Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hot Mama's Wings

420 West 13th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.4 (1187 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Mac & Cheese Togo$11.45
Housemade with cheddar, swiss, gouda and provolone cheese
Small Mac & Cheese Togo$8.90
Housemade with cheddar, swiss, gouda and provolone cheese
More about Hot Mama's Wings

