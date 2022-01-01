Mac and cheese in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about The Wheel Apizza Pub
PIZZA
The Wheel Apizza Pub
390 Lincoln St, Eugene
|Mac And Cheese
|$7.00
Gluten free quinoa pasta with Tillamook white cheddar cheese sauce
More about Fat Shack
Fat Shack
1301 Patterson Street, Eugene
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
More about Agate Alley Bistro
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Agate Alley Bistro
1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Our delectably famous mac & cheese, minus the caramelized onions
|NW Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4