Pancakes in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve pancakes
CREPES • WAFFLES
The Original Pancake House
782 East Broadway, Eugene
|Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)
|$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
|❣️Chocolate Chip Pancakes ( 6 )
|$11.00
Ghiradeli chocolate chips melted in the center of our wonderful buttermilk pancakes. Served with fresh whipped butter. 6 cakes
|❦ Apple Pancake ❦
|$14.25
Oven Baked with Fresh Granny Smith Apples and Pure Sinkiang Cinnamon Glaze. PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME
Glenwood Restaurant
2588 Willamette St., Eugene
|Pancake Sampler
|$11.00
Two eggs and three small cakes with your choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two links, one chickenapple link, homefried potatoes, one patty sausage or one veggie sausage patty
|Sweet Potato Pancakes
|$10.00
Two sweet potato pancakes topped with chunky homestyle apple cinnamon compote
|Short Stack of Pancakes
|$7.00
Two large pancakes