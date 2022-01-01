Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Eugene

Eugene restaurants
Eugene restaurants that serve pancakes

Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes) image

CREPES • WAFFLES

The Original Pancake House

782 East Broadway, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (1527 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes ( 6 Cakes)$10.50
6 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Choose add ons , and make your own. !
❣️Chocolate Chip Pancakes ( 6 )$11.00
Ghiradeli chocolate chips melted in the center of our wonderful buttermilk pancakes. Served with fresh whipped butter. 6 cakes
❦ Apple Pancake ❦$14.25
Oven Baked with Fresh Granny Smith Apples and Pure Sinkiang Cinnamon Glaze. PLEASE ALLOW EXTRA TIME
The Original Pancake House
Glenwood Restaurant image

 

Glenwood Restaurant

2588 Willamette St., Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake Sampler$11.00
Two eggs and three small cakes with your choice of one of the following: two strips of bacon, two links, one chickenapple link, homefried potatoes, one patty sausage or one veggie sausage patty
Sweet Potato Pancakes$10.00
Two sweet potato pancakes topped with chunky homestyle apple cinnamon compote
Short Stack of Pancakes$7.00
Two large pancakes
Glenwood Restaurant

