Philly cheesesteaks in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Claim 52 Kitchen
1203 Willamette Street, Eugene
|Burger Special: Philly Cheesesteak
|$16.00
The Gang Makes a Sandwich
Classic style philly cheesesteak with shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, bell peppers, and cheese whiz on a toasted roll
$16 w/ a side
Fat Shack - Eugene
1301 Patterson Street, Eugene
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.