Philly cheesesteaks in Eugene

Eugene restaurants
Eugene restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Claim 52 Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Claim 52 Kitchen

1203 Willamette Street, Eugene

Avg 4.4 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burger Special: Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
The Gang Makes a Sandwich
Classic style philly cheesesteak with shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, bell peppers, and cheese whiz on a toasted roll
$16 w/ a side
More about Claim 52 Kitchen
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack - Eugene

1301 Patterson Street, Eugene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak$0.00
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack - Eugene

