Quesadillas in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve quesadillas
Claim 52 Kitchen
1203 Willamette Street, Eugene
|Cheeeeeesey Quesadilla
|$8.00
Flour tortillas packed with cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection and w/ house made chips and salsa
Ye Olde Pancake House
2421 W 11th Ave, Eugene
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions inside 1 flour tortilla w/ sour cream, salsa and hashbrowns on the side