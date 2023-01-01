Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Eugene

Go
Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Claim 52 Kitchen

1203 Willamette Street, Eugene

Avg 4.4 (532 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeeeeesey Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortillas packed with cheddar cheese, grilled to perfection and w/ house made chips and salsa
More about Claim 52 Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Ye Olde Pancake House

2421 W 11th Ave, Eugene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, bell peppers and onions inside 1 flour tortilla w/ sour cream, salsa and hashbrowns on the side
More about Ye Olde Pancake House
Banner pic

 

Xicha Brewing - Eugene - 747 E 32nd ave

747 E 32nd ave, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$4.00
Two home made tortillas folded with melted Monterey jack cheese served with a side of blended black beans
More about Xicha Brewing - Eugene - 747 E 32nd ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Eugene

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Coleslaw

Chef Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Eugene to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Bend

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (961 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston