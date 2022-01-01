Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Eugene

Go
Eugene restaurants
Toast

Eugene restaurants that serve reuben

Banner pic

 

Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen

790 Blair Boulevard, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Reuben$15.00
our house cured and smoke corned beef with swiss cheese, saurkraut and russian dressing on marbled rye
More about Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen
Tradewinds at Jiffy image

SANDWICHES

Tradewinds at Jiffy

3443 Hilyard St, Eugene

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben w/FF$12.75
Thumann’s Pastrami or Peppered Turkey with our house Russian dressing, Dusseldorf mustard, crisp sauerkraut and melted Swiss on spiral rye. Served with fries.
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy
Agate Alley Bistro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Agate Alley Bistro

1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Pastrami Reuben$16.00
House-cured and smoked leg of lamb pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, grilled spiral rye.
More about Agate Alley Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Eugene

Hummus

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Pitas

Gyoza

Kale Salad

Arugula Salad

Pretzels

Chili

Map

More near Eugene to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston