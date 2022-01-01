Reuben in Eugene
Eugene restaurants that serve reuben
More about Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen
Falling Sky PourHouse & Delicatessen
790 Blair Boulevard, Eugene
|The Reuben
|$15.00
our house cured and smoke corned beef with swiss cheese, saurkraut and russian dressing on marbled rye
More about Tradewinds at Jiffy
SANDWICHES
Tradewinds at Jiffy
3443 Hilyard St, Eugene
|Reuben w/FF
|$12.75
Thumann’s Pastrami or Peppered Turkey with our house Russian dressing, Dusseldorf mustard, crisp sauerkraut and melted Swiss on spiral rye. Served with fries.