Seaweed salad in
Eugene
/
Eugene
/
Seaweed Salad
Eugene restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Spice N Steam
165 W 11th Ave, Eugene
No reviews yet
2. Seaweed Salad 凉拌海草
$9.25
More about Spice N Steam
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
293 Valley River Center, Eugene
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.00
4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
More near Eugene to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Lincoln City
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bend
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
