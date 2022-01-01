Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp rolls in
Eugene
/
Eugene
/
Shrimp Rolls
Eugene restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Spice N Steam
165 W 11th Ave, Eugene
No reviews yet
Shrimp Spring Roll 虾春卷
$7.25
More about Spice N Steam
The Ninkasi Better Living Room
155 Blair Boulevard, Eugene
No reviews yet
Oregon Bay Shrimp Roll
$15.00
NE potato roll, bay shrimp salad, pea shoots.
More about The Ninkasi Better Living Room
