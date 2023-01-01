Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Eugene

Eugene restaurants
Eugene restaurants that serve taco pizza

Countryside Pizza & Grill

645 River Rd, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" Taco Pizza$41.10
Feeds 4-5. Seasoned taco beef or fajita chicken, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, & tortilla chips
More about Countryside Pizza & Grill
Old 99 Brewing Co - Eugene

1665 West 18th Avenue, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Santa Fe Taco Pizza$0.00
Santa Fe dressing, two kinds of mozzarella, seasoned chicken, and roasted corn salsa. Finished with cotija cheese, fresh chopped cilantro, and tortilla strips. Served with a lime wedge and drizzled with more Santa Fe dressing.
More about Old 99 Brewing Co - Eugene

