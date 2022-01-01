Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
4216 Lassiter Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4216 Lassiter Road
Holly Springs NC
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Springs Pizza and Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Cristo's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Vieni Ristobar
Come on in and enjoy!
Pimiento Tea Room
check the website for operating hours and other information!
www. pimientotearoom.com