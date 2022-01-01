Go
Toast

Eunice

The seasonally-inspired menu marries European influences with the ingredients and foodways of the Gulf Coast and the restaurant boasts extensive beer and wine lists alongside a seasonally-curated cocktail menu.

SEAFOOD

3737 Buffalo Speedway • $$

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)

Popular Items

L Gulf Fish$34.00
cauliflower, browned butter, almonds
D Eunice Cheeseburger$21.00
b&b pickles, red onions, french fried potatoes
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
hazelnuts, chilis, fresh cheese
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits$32.00
green onion sausage gravy
Verde Greens Butter Lettuce Salad$14.00
toasted seeds, radish, green goddess, herbs
Charred Broccolini$13.00
parmesan, lemon, jalapeños
Etouffee$39.00
handmade green noodles
Drew’s Gumbo$11.00
okra, andouille, tasso, popcorn rice
Hearth Roasted Oysters$15.00
shrimp, blue crab, brown butter breadcrumbs
Bread Pudding$11.00
brown butter goo, candied pecan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3737 Buffalo Speedway

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BB's Tex-Orleans

No reviews yet

Order from our limited menu today!

The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza

No reviews yet

Type_RB:01

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0071

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Kolache Shoppe

No reviews yet

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston