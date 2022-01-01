Eunice
The seasonally-inspired menu marries European influences with the ingredients and foodways of the Gulf Coast and the restaurant boasts extensive beer and wine lists alongside a seasonally-curated cocktail menu.
SEAFOOD
3737 Buffalo Speedway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3737 Buffalo Speedway
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BB's Tex-Orleans
Order from our limited menu today!
The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza
Type_RB:01
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0071
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Kolache Shoppe
50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!