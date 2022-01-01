Grandma's House - Buffet - 6050 Atlanta Hwy
Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
6050 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery AL 36117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
P.S. Taco Company - Montgomery - AL-006 Montgomery, Alabama
No Reviews
7056 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-011 - Montgomery (Taylor), AL
No Reviews
1470 Taylor Road Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montgomery
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant