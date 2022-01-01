Cake in Eureka

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eureka restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Sarah's on Central - Eureka - 127 South Central Avenue

127 South Central Avenue, Eureka

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF CAKE POP$2.50
Carrot Cake$3.35
Snack Cake Cupcake$3.25
More about Sarah's on Central - Eureka - 127 South Central Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Ai Eureka

115 w 5th St, Eureka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake Tempura$5.50
4 pc
More about Sushi Ai Eureka

