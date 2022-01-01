Chicken wraps in Eureka
Eureka restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Sarah's on Central - Eureka
Sarah's on Central - Eureka
127 South Central Avenue, Eureka
|CHICKEN GYRO WRAP
|$12.99
Smoked chicken, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted grape tomato, pepperoncini & tzatziki sauce
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.99
Buffalo tenders, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch
More about Super Smokers BBQ
Super Smokers BBQ
601 Stockell Drive, Eureka
|Smoked Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Our home made buffalo chicken dip with cheesy potatoes and cheese wrapped in a tomato/basil tortilla.
|Smoked Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Our smoked chicken with bacon, lettuce, cheese and ranch wrapped in a tomato/basil tortilla.