Nachos in Eureka
Eureka restaurants that serve nachos
More about Super Smokers Food Truck
Super Smokers Food Truck
601 Stockell Drive, Eureka
|BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
More about Super Smokers BBQ
Super Smokers BBQ
601 Stockell Drive, Eureka
|BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$11.50
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, home made cream corn, and our buffalo chicken dip.