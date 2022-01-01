Salmon in Eureka
Eureka restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sarah's on Central - Eureka
Sarah's on Central - Eureka
127 South Central Avenue, Eureka
|DILL CRUSTED SALMON
|$22.00
Panko and dill encrusted salmon, shaved brussels sprouts, pecan-smoked bacon, and lemon gastrique. Served with a side salad.
|SALMON NICOISE SALAD
|$15.99
Grilled salmon, hard-boiled egg, parmesan potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato, Kalamata olives on a bed of lettuce
|Avocado Salmon Gravalax Toast
|$11.99
Wheatberry toast topped with fresh avocado, house-cured salmon, arugula, grape tomatoes, capers, red onion, sea salt, pepper and fresh dill.