Salmon in Eureka

Sarah's on Central - Eureka

127 South Central Avenue, Eureka

DILL CRUSTED SALMON$22.00
Panko and dill encrusted salmon, shaved brussels sprouts, pecan-smoked bacon, and lemon gastrique. Served with a side salad.
SALMON NICOISE SALAD$15.99
Grilled salmon, hard-boiled egg, parmesan potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato, Kalamata olives on a bed of lettuce
Avocado Salmon Gravalax Toast$11.99
Wheatberry toast topped with fresh avocado, house-cured salmon, arugula, grape tomatoes, capers, red onion, sea salt, pepper and fresh dill.
Sushi Ai Eureka

115 w 5th St, Eureka

Smoked Salmon$2.25
1pc
Spicy Salmon$2.25
1pc
Salmon$2.25
1pc Raw
