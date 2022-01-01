Eureka Springs restaurants you'll love

Eureka Springs restaurants
Toast
  • Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Eureka Springs restaurants

The Spring On Main image

 

The Spring On Main

55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Benny$16.00
house made duck pastrami, buttery griddled english muffins, poached eggs, lemony hollandaise sauce, smoked hungarian paprika & chive brunoise
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
house made belgian style waffles, buttermilk fried boneless chicken thighs, jammy bacon, whipped Maldon butter, “hot” syrup & seasonal fruit
Chocolate Budino$9.00
Italian pudding like dessert, finished with Maldon sea salt, cream
More about The Spring On Main
Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar image

 

Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar

216 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Pita Melt$11.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic Tomatoes on Toasted Pita. Served with Choice of Side.
Veg Party Pizza$12.00
Red Sauce, Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Artichoke, Spinach, Mozzarella
Hummus & Pita$8.00
Black Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper & Sun Dried Tomatoes
More about Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar
The Corazon Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Corazon Grill

3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A, Holiday Island

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, and Red Onion with your choice of Dressing.
Add Grilled Chicken or Onion Tanglers for an additional charge.
Grilled Cheese$8.99
Grilled Cheese with a cheese shirt (melted shredded cheddar cheese on the top of the sandwich.
Choice of Cheese included: Pepper Jack, Redneck Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Dublin Karst, Green Creek Gruyere, or Bosque Blue
Choice of Bread included: Sourdough or Multigrain
Bosque Blue Bacon Burger$13.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef resting on a Brioche bun smothered in Bacon Jam with 2 pieces of crispy Bacon and a crown of Bosque Blue Cheese resting on a Brioche bun.
More about The Corazon Grill
Three Bird Cafe image

 

Three Bird Cafe

3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mountain Man Burrito$11.00
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, House Made Salsa, Sour Cream. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Chorizo, or Ham.
Colorado Pork Green Chili
New Mexico Hatch Chilis, Gotahold Beer, Pork, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Warm Spices and Lots of Love. A customer favorite!
French Press$15.00
Pot Roast Braised in Red Wine & Rosemary with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Dijon Sauce on a Buttery Toasted Bun
More about Three Bird Cafe
Eureka Springs Coffee House image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Eureka Springs Coffee House

11 North Main St., Eureka Springs

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.75
Filtered House Coffee
Southern Weather
Latte$4.75
Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
Mocha$5.50
2oz Espresso + 1oz Chocolate + 10oz Steamed Milk
More about Eureka Springs Coffee House
Love Greens image

 

Love Greens

121 East Van Buren Suite E, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Love Greens

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eureka Springs

Waffles

More near Eureka Springs to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
