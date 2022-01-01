Eureka Springs restaurants you'll love
More about The Spring On Main
The Spring On Main
55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs
|Popular items
|Duck Benny
|$16.00
house made duck pastrami, buttery griddled english muffins, poached eggs, lemony hollandaise sauce, smoked hungarian paprika & chive brunoise
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
house made belgian style waffles, buttermilk fried boneless chicken thighs, jammy bacon, whipped Maldon butter, “hot” syrup & seasonal fruit
|Chocolate Budino
|$9.00
Italian pudding like dessert, finished with Maldon sea salt, cream
More about Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar
Wanderoo Lodge And Gravel Bar
216 West Van Buren, Eureka Springs
|Popular items
|Pesto Pita Melt
|$11.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic Tomatoes on Toasted Pita. Served with Choice of Side.
|Veg Party Pizza
|$12.00
Red Sauce, Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive, Artichoke, Spinach, Mozzarella
|Hummus & Pita
|$8.00
Black Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper & Sun Dried Tomatoes
More about The Corazon Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Corazon Grill
3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A, Holiday Island
|Popular items
|Garden Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, and Red Onion with your choice of Dressing.
Add Grilled Chicken or Onion Tanglers for an additional charge.
|Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
Grilled Cheese with a cheese shirt (melted shredded cheddar cheese on the top of the sandwich.
Choice of Cheese included: Pepper Jack, Redneck Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheddar, Dublin Karst, Green Creek Gruyere, or Bosque Blue
Choice of Bread included: Sourdough or Multigrain
|Bosque Blue Bacon Burger
|$13.99
1/3-pound burger patty made from Texas ground beef resting on a Brioche bun smothered in Bacon Jam with 2 pieces of crispy Bacon and a crown of Bosque Blue Cheese resting on a Brioche bun.
More about Three Bird Cafe
Three Bird Cafe
3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs
|Popular items
|Mountain Man Burrito
|$11.00
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, House Made Salsa, Sour Cream. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Chorizo, or Ham.
|Colorado Pork Green Chili
New Mexico Hatch Chilis, Gotahold Beer, Pork, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Warm Spices and Lots of Love. A customer favorite!
|French Press
|$15.00
Pot Roast Braised in Red Wine & Rosemary with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Dijon Sauce on a Buttery Toasted Bun
More about Eureka Springs Coffee House
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Eureka Springs Coffee House
11 North Main St., Eureka Springs
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
Filtered House Coffee
Southern Weather
|Latte
|$4.75
Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
|Mocha
|$5.50
2oz Espresso + 1oz Chocolate + 10oz Steamed Milk