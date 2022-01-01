Eureka Springs breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Eureka Springs
More about The Spring On Main
The Spring On Main
55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$10.00
oak smoked, 3 whole chicken wings, flash fried, choice of classic crystal buffalo sauce or sticky sweet miso sesame sauce
|Heirloom Tomato & Corn Salad
|$12.00
thick sliced heirloom tomato, charred fresh corn,mixed green lettuces, cracked black pepper, buttermilk & fresh herb dressing, chive batonette
|Chocolate Budino
|$9.00
Italian pudding like dessert, finished with Maldon sea salt, cream
More about Three Bird Cafe
Three Bird Cafe
3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs
|Popular items
|Mountain Man Burrito
|$11.00
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, House Made Salsa, Sour Cream. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Chorizo, or Ham.
|Colorado Pork Green Chili
New Mexico Hatch Chilis, Gotahold Beer, Pork, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Warm Spices and Lots of Love. A customer favorite!
|French Press
|$15.00
Pot Roast Braised in Red Wine & Rosemary with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Dijon Sauce on a Buttery Toasted Bun