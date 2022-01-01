Eureka Springs breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Eureka Springs

The Spring On Main image

 

The Spring On Main

55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Wings$10.00
oak smoked, 3 whole chicken wings, flash fried, choice of classic crystal buffalo sauce or sticky sweet miso sesame sauce
Heirloom Tomato & Corn Salad$12.00
thick sliced heirloom tomato, charred fresh corn,mixed green lettuces, cracked black pepper, buttermilk & fresh herb dressing, chive batonette
Chocolate Budino$9.00
Italian pudding like dessert, finished with Maldon sea salt, cream
More about The Spring On Main
Three Bird Cafe image

 

Three Bird Cafe

3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mountain Man Burrito$11.00
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Cheddar Jack Cheese, House Made Salsa, Sour Cream. Choose Bacon, Pork Sausage, Chorizo, or Ham.
Colorado Pork Green Chili
New Mexico Hatch Chilis, Gotahold Beer, Pork, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Warm Spices and Lots of Love. A customer favorite!
French Press$15.00
Pot Roast Braised in Red Wine & Rosemary with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Dijon Sauce on a Buttery Toasted Bun
More about Three Bird Cafe
Eureka Springs Coffee House image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Eureka Springs Coffee House

11 North Main St., Eureka Springs

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.75
Filtered House Coffee
Southern Weather
Latte$4.75
Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
Mocha$5.50
2oz Espresso + 1oz Chocolate + 10oz Steamed Milk
More about Eureka Springs Coffee House

