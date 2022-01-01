Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs restaurants
Toast

Eureka Springs restaurants that serve croissants

Three Bird Cafe image

 

Three Bird Cafe - 3062B E. Van Buren

3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Salad on Croissant$14.00
More about Three Bird Cafe - 3062B E. Van Buren
Eureka Springs Coffee House image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street

11 North Main St., Eureka Springs

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant$8.75
Plain Toasted Croissant with Butter$3.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant$8.75
More about Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street

