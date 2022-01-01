Croissants in Eureka Springs
Eureka Springs restaurants that serve croissants
More about Three Bird Cafe - 3062B E. Van Buren
Three Bird Cafe - 3062B E. Van Buren
3062 E Van Buren B, Eureka Springs
|Smoked Chicken Salad on Croissant
|$14.00
More about Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
11 North Main St., Eureka Springs
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant
|$8.75
|Plain Toasted Croissant with Butter
|$3.00
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant
|$8.75