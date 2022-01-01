Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs restaurants
Eureka Springs restaurants that serve salmon

The Spring On Main image

 

The Spring On Main

55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charred Salmon$27.00
honey tamari marinated, aquacultured Norwegian salmon, tamari roasted baby bok choy, tamari lemon beurre blanc, Japanese 7 spice, fresh petite herbs
Charred Salmon$23.00
honey tamari marinated, aquacultured Norwegian salmon, tamari roasted baby bok choy, tamari lemon beurre blanc, Japanese 7 spice, fresh petite herbs
More about The Spring On Main
Eureka Springs Coffee House image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street

11 North Main St., Eureka Springs

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon and Gruyere Omelet$14.50
Made with locally-sourced farm fresh eggs, smoked salmon, Gruyere cheese, and topped with hollandaise sauce.
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
More about Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street

