Salmon in Eureka Springs
Eureka Springs restaurants that serve salmon
The Spring On Main
55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs
|Charred Salmon
|$27.00
honey tamari marinated, aquacultured Norwegian salmon, tamari roasted baby bok choy, tamari lemon beurre blanc, Japanese 7 spice, fresh petite herbs
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
11 North Main St., Eureka Springs
|Smoked Salmon and Gruyere Omelet
|$14.50
Made with locally-sourced farm fresh eggs, smoked salmon, Gruyere cheese, and topped with hollandaise sauce.
|Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict