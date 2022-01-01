Go
Eureka Springs Coffee House

Locally-owned, specialty Coffee Shop and Cafe located in the heart of downtown Eureka Springs. Now serving Onxy specialty coffee, daily baked goods, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups, and salads,

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

11 North Main St. • $

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$2.75
Filtered House Coffee
Southern Weather
Mocha$5.50
2oz Espresso + 1oz Chocolate + 10oz Steamed Milk
Stuffed French Toast$9.75
Smoothie$5.50
Sweet Spring Latte$5.75
2oz Espresso + Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Honey + Milk
Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese$5.00
Latte$4.75
Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk
Frappe$6.50
Frozen Blended Coffee Drink 16oz
FLAVORS: Chocolate, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Peppermint, Pumpkin
SUGAR-FREE FLAVORS: Vanilla, Hazelnut, Pumpkin, or Caramel
Fun-House Frappe’
Frozen Blended Coffee Drink with “Extras”
FLAVORS: Zebra Cake, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Cake, Nutty Buddy, Candy Corn
Sausage, Egg. And Cheese BISCUIT$7.50
Chai Latte$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

11 North Main St.

Eureka Springs AR

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
