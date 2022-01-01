Go
Compass Group Eurest Millipore image

Compass Group Eurest Millipore

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1 Technology Place

Rockland, MA 02370

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

1 Technology Place, Rockland MA 02370

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Z-Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

unit 7640

Scarlet Oak Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nomai

No reviews yet

Named for the crimson Japanese maple tree, Nomai offers new American cuisine with creative Asian flavors in a modern, elegant space in Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. Nomai brings the same fun & lively atmosphere Owner Brian Moy’s spots are known for, but in a more refined & elevated setting.
Conceptualized by Culinary Director Jason Hua, Nomai’s menu highlights familiar favorites & flavors from throughout Asia. Hua was most recently Chef & Managing Partner for over a decade at The Dutch named Best New Restaurant 2011 by The New York Times. His Boston roots run deep, he worked alongside Ken Oringer at Boston’s iconic Clio & was a member of UNI’s opening team.

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Compass Group Eurest Millipore

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston