Euro Cafe

We are a family owned and operated casual dining restaurant and cafe specializing in Portuguese, Italian and Continental cuisine. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, we offer a wide variety of made to order dishes. For breakfast we offer breakfast panini, omelets, fresh pastries, scones, muffins and cinnamon rolls. All our pastries and desserts are fresh baked daily in house. For lunch and dinner we serve pastas, salads, panini, soups and feature at least one different Portuguese dish every day of the week. We also offer a full espresso bar including smoothies, iced and blended drinks. Other specialties include Portuguese wines, beers, and imported soft drinks. Euro Café also caters! See our menu and discover everything else that we have to offer

546 E Baseline Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1130 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly Cheese$15.05
Thin slice steak, provolone, onions and peppers on buttered French roll
Chicken Panini$12.75
Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, greens, and tomato on your choice of focaccia or french roll
Cornucopia$15.95
Mixed green, chicken breast, avocado, raisins, cranberries, mandarins, apples, toasted almonds, and blue cheese tossed in sweet onion dressing
Pasta Fresca$14.99
Penne, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, brussels sprouts, red onion, and garlic tossed in olive oil and dry white wine topped with parmesan cheese
Veggie Omelette$12.49
Roasted portabello mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, and red peppers grilled with tomatoes, onions, and cheese
Bowl Luisa$6.49
Portuguese chicken noodle with shredded carrot, mint, egg drop, chicken, and acini de pepe pasta
Roast Turkey$12.75
Black pepper turkey, pesto mayo, provolone, greens, and tomato
Beef Dip$12.75
Thinly sliced roast beef, au jus, and provolone cheese
Breakfast Panini$12.45
Scrambled eggs and cheese with choice of linguiça, ham, or bacon. Served with potatoes or fresh fruit.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.10
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

546 E Baseline Rd

Claremont CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
