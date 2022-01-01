Euro Cafe
We are a family owned and operated casual dining restaurant and cafe specializing in Portuguese, Italian and Continental cuisine. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, we offer a wide variety of made to order dishes. For breakfast we offer breakfast panini, omelets, fresh pastries, scones, muffins and cinnamon rolls. All our pastries and desserts are fresh baked daily in house. For lunch and dinner we serve pastas, salads, panini, soups and feature at least one different Portuguese dish every day of the week. We also offer a full espresso bar including smoothies, iced and blended drinks. Other specialties include Portuguese wines, beers, and imported soft drinks. Euro Café also caters! See our menu and discover everything else that we have to offer
546 E Baseline Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
546 E Baseline Rd
Claremont CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico
Come in and enjoy!
Nuno's Bistro & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle World Jr.
Come in and enjoy!