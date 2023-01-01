Go
Banner picView gallery

Euro Eats INC - 34697 Forman Dr

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5757 Fifteen Mile Rd

Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5757 Fifteen Mile Rd, Sterling Heights MI 48310

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

VARA Juice Sterling Heights
orange starNo Reviews
3673 15 mile rd sterling Heights, MI 48310
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.5 • 5,708
34720 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
LEOS CONEY ISLAND - STERLING HEIGHTS - - STERLING HEIGHTS
orange starNo Reviews
33577 Van Dyke Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Lucky Brunch - 34708 Van Dyke Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
34708 van dyke ave. Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
Middle Eats
orange starNo Reviews
32040 Van Dyke Ave Warren, MI 48093
View restaurantnext
NKD Pizza - Sterling Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Metropolitan Parkway Sterling Heights, MI 48310
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sterling Heights

Wing Snob
orange star4.5 • 5,708
34720 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.7 • 2,887
13776 southcove Dr Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Stop
orange star4.4 • 425
13903 19 Mile Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sterling Heights

Utica

Avg 4.9 (34 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Warren

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Euro Eats INC - 34697 Forman Dr

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston