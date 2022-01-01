Go
Toast

EuroGyro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

444 East Exchange St • $

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)

Popular Items

LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
SM Cheese Pizza$7.99
Bone-in Wings
LG Cheese Pizza$11.99
4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos$8.49
Loaded JoJos$5.99
JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
Boneless Wings
8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

444 East Exchange St

Akron OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

No reviews yet

Welcome to our Downtown Akron location!
Serving all types of Italian dishes but this location is packed with a 36 tap beer wall!
Come on down and enjoy your favorite Beer, Wine, Seltzer, Cider, and Nitro

Bricco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lock 3 Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston