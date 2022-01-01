EuroGyro
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
107 South Depeyster St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
107 South Depeyster St
Kent OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wild Goats Cafe
Your day is about to get even better!
ZEPHYR PUB
The Zephyr Pub is located smack in the heart of downtown Kent. We attract students and locals with our three story patio, live music, awesome bar tenders, and our welcoming vibe. We have a full menu of draft beer, liquor, wine, and craft beers on draft and in cans and bottles. We have Karaoke every Monday, fundraisers for local charities, and live music.
Bell Tower Brewing Co.
Kent Ohio's neighborhood brewpub. Come in and enjoy great craft beer and delicious food!
Over Easy at the Depot
Come in and enjoy!