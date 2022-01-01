Go
Toast

EuroGyro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

107 South Depeyster St • $

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Bone-in Wings
Gyro$6.99
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.
4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos$8.49
Mini Corn Dogs (8)$4.49
JoJos$3.99
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!
LG 1 Topping Pizza (Pick Up Only)$5.99
For Pick up only!
Ranch$0.75
LG Cheese Pizza$11.99
SM Cheese Pizza$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

107 South Depeyster St

Kent OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Goats Cafe

No reviews yet

Your day is about to get even better!

ZEPHYR PUB

No reviews yet

The Zephyr Pub is located smack in the heart of downtown Kent. We attract students and locals with our three story patio, live music, awesome bar tenders, and our welcoming vibe. We have a full menu of draft beer, liquor, wine, and craft beers on draft and in cans and bottles. We have Karaoke every Monday, fundraisers for local charities, and live music.

Bell Tower Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Kent Ohio's neighborhood brewpub. Come in and enjoy great craft beer and delicious food!

Over Easy at the Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston