Evan
Experience great service and delicious food !
1168 S Barrington Unit 101
Location
1168 S Barrington Unit 101
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Johnnie's New York Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Acai Nation
Come in and enjoy!
a.o.c. brentwood
seasonally driven small plates paired with an indulgent wine list and specialty cocktails!
Sor Tino
Come on in and enjoy!