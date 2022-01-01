Go
Toast

Evan

Experience great service and delicious food !

1168 S Barrington Unit 101

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1168 S Barrington Unit 101

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnnie's New York Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Acai Nation

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

a.o.c. brentwood

No reviews yet

seasonally driven small plates paired with an indulgent wine list and specialty cocktails!

Sor Tino

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston