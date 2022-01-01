Evans restaurants you'll love
Must-try Evans restaurants
More about Rhinehart's Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rhinehart's Oyster Bar
305 North Bel Air Rd., Evans
|Popular items
|Spicy Boiled Shrimp
|$12.99
A dozen u-peel-um, with or without old-bay spice, served with hot butter and homemade cocktail sauce.
|Fried Shrimp Feast
|$18.99
12 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries
More about Chicken Fingers Restaurant
Chicken Fingers Restaurant
4108 Evans to Locks Road, Evans
More about Miyabi Jr. Express - Evans, GA
Miyabi Jr. Express - Evans, GA
4351 Washington Rd. Suite A, Evans
More about Rooted Coffeehouse
Rooted Coffeehouse
3116 William Few Parkway, Evans