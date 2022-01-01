Evans restaurants you'll love

Go
Evans restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Evans

Evans's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Scroll right

Must-try Evans restaurants

Rhinehart's Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

305 North Bel Air Rd., Evans

Avg 3.7 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Boiled Shrimp$12.99
A dozen u-peel-um, with or without old-bay spice, served with hot butter and homemade cocktail sauce.
Fried Shrimp Feast$18.99
12 Flaky Fried Shrimp W/ Fries, Coleslaw, and a Toasted Roll
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.99
7 Flaky Fried Shrimp w/Fries
More about Rhinehart's Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

Chicken Fingers Restaurant

4108 Evans to Locks Road, Evans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chicken Fingers Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Miyabi Jr. Express - Evans, GA

4351 Washington Rd. Suite A, Evans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Miyabi Jr. Express - Evans, GA
Banner pic

 

Rooted Coffeehouse

3116 William Few Parkway, Evans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rooted Coffeehouse
Map

More near Evans to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston