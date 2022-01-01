Evanston American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Evanston

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
STEAKHOUSE DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)$59.00
Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9
CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing
NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS
Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions
ASPARAGUS & GOAT
Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese
TWICE BAKED POTATOES
2 with chives & sharp cheddar
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce
ADD
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20
vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer
JAMBALAYA … 13
traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9
White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes
MOON BURGER$13.95
grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella
More about Prairie Moon
Farmhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette
Fish Fry$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche
More about Farmhouse
Next of Kin Restaurant image

 

Next of Kin Restaurant

625 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Honey Butter Fries$11.25
honey butter glaze, crispy waffle fries
Crispy Brussels & Cotija$11.25
served with lemon aioli
Shrimp Pesto Pasta$20.75
pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes, linguine
More about Next of Kin Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BCO$13.00
Pot Roast, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish ranch
1/2 Build a burger$13.00
Add any topping for $1.00
Central Cobb$13.00
Romaine, White Cheddar, Cucumber, Corn, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, and Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Bluestone

