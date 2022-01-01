Evanston American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Evanston
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|Popular items
|SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
|STEAKHOUSE DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)
|$59.00
Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9
CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing
NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS
Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions
ASPARAGUS & GOAT
Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese
TWICE BAKED POTATOES
2 with chives & sharp cheddar
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20
vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer
JAMBALAYA … 13
traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9
White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes
|MOON BURGER
|$13.95
grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
|Farm Greens Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette
|Fish Fry
|$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche
Next of Kin Restaurant
625 Davis Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Honey Butter Fries
|$11.25
honey butter glaze, crispy waffle fries
|Crispy Brussels & Cotija
|$11.25
served with lemon aioli
|Shrimp Pesto Pasta
|$20.75
pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes, linguine
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluestone
1932 Central St, Evanston
|Popular items
|BCO
|$13.00
Pot Roast, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, horseradish ranch
|1/2 Build a burger
|$13.00
Add any topping for $1.00
|Central Cobb
|$13.00
Romaine, White Cheddar, Cucumber, Corn, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, and Honey Mustard Dressing