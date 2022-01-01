Evanston bars & lounges you'll love

Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9

CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing

NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS

Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions

ASPARAGUS & GOAT

Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese

TWICE BAKED POTATOES

2 with chives & sharp cheddar

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce

ADD

STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20

vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer

JAMBALAYA … 13

traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!

ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9

White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes

