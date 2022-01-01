Evanston bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
Popular items
SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
STEAKHOUSE DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)
|$59.00
Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9
CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing
NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS
Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions
ASPARAGUS & GOAT
Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese
TWICE BAKED POTATOES
2 with chives & sharp cheddar
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce
ADD
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20
vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer
JAMBALAYA … 13
traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9
White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes
MOON BURGER
|$13.95
grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
Popular items
Rigatoni Beef Bolognese
|$22.00
beef, red wine, tomato, garlic, parsley & parmesan
Wild Mushroom
|$18.00
bechamel sauce, fontina, taleggio cheese, sage
Lamb Sausage
|$20.00
tomato sauce, Pinn Oak lamb sausage, eggplant, gaeta olives, rosemary, chili oil
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
618 Church St, Evanston
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
ASADA HASH
|$17.00
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
COFFEE
|$3.50
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
Popular items
RISOTTO FRITTERS
|$10.00
sriracha aioli
TURKEY CLUB
|$14.00
house roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
HOUSE BURGER
|$13.00
double smashed patty, cheddar, lettuce, relish of diced tomato, onion pickle, garlic mustard aioli, potato bun