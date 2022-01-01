Evanston bars & lounges you'll love

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Evanston

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON CHOWDER
fresh salmon, corn, carrots, potatoes, cream, seafood stock
STEAKHOUSE DINNER FOR TWO (Fri-Wed)$59.00
Fri, Feb 4-Wed, Feb, 9
CHICAGO STEAKHOUSE SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD
Large grilled shrimp, Romaine, Parmesan, croutons & house citrus-Cesar dressing
NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS
Two grilled 10oz New York strip steaks with Sherried Portobello mushroom slices and fried onions
ASPARAGUS & GOAT
Grilled asparagus with toasted almonds, rosemary, balsamic reduction drizzle and crumbled goat cheese
TWICE BAKED POTATOES
2 with chives & sharp cheddar
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
With vanilla cream & fresh strawberry sauce
ADD
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB MULE … 20
vodka, fresh strawberry, rhubarb simple, rhubarb bitters, ginger beer
JAMBALAYA … 13
traditional Cajun seasoned rice dish, Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage and chicken with a healthy blend of peppers & spice Ya Ya!
ATLANTIC CLAM CHOWDER … 2 CUPS $9
White chowder with chopped Atlantic clams, leaf thyme, root vegetables and potatoes
MOON BURGER$13.95
grilled ½ pound sirloin with cheese: American, Swiss, Merkts Cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella
More about Prairie Moon
Union Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Beef Bolognese$22.00
beef, red wine, tomato, garlic, parsley & parmesan
Wild Mushroom$18.00
bechamel sauce, fontina, taleggio cheese, sage
Lamb Sausage$20.00
tomato sauce, Pinn Oak lamb sausage, eggplant, gaeta olives, rosemary, chili oil
More about Union Pizzeria
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
ASADA HASH$17.00
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
COFFEE$3.50
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
Ridgeville Tavern image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RISOTTO FRITTERS$10.00
sriracha aioli
TURKEY CLUB$14.00
house roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
HOUSE BURGER$13.00
double smashed patty, cheddar, lettuce, relish of diced tomato, onion pickle, garlic mustard aioli, potato bun
More about Ridgeville Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Evanston

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Cookies

Curry

Cornbread

Chopped Salad

Muffins

Brisket

