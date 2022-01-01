Evanston breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Evanston

Tag's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Tag's Cafe

2012 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (76 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Basic Panini$6.75
Egg, bacon and cheddar on white bread
Chips$1.89
Please specify Sea salt, Salt and vinegar, New York cheddar, Mesquite BBQ or Jalepeno
Soup$5.00
Always homemade, served fresh and hot!
More about Tag's Cafe
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
ASADA HASH$17.00
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
COFFEE$3.50
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
Farmhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Burger$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette
Fish Fry$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche
More about Farmhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Evanston

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Cookies

Curry

Cornbread

Chopped Salad

Muffins

Brisket

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston