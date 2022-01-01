Evanston breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Evanston
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Tag's Cafe
2012 Central St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Basic Panini
|$6.75
Egg, bacon and cheddar on white bread
|Chips
|$1.89
Please specify Sea salt, Salt and vinegar, New York cheddar, Mesquite BBQ or Jalepeno
|Soup
|$5.00
Always homemade, served fresh and hot!
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
618 Church St, Evanston
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
|ASADA HASH
|$17.00
Chipotle marinated steak, green peppers, red peppers, caramelized onions, Frida's potatoes, Chihuahua cheese topped with poached eggs, avocado sauce and sour cream. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Served with two over-easy eggs and toast
|COFFEE
|$3.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries
|Farm Greens Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette
|Fish Fry
|$21.00
Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche