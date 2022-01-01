Evanston Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Evanston
More about Union Pizzeria
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Beef Bolognese
|$22.00
beef, red wine, tomato, garlic, parsley & parmesan
|Wild Mushroom
|$18.00
bechamel sauce, fontina, taleggio cheese, sage
|Lamb Sausage
|$20.00
tomato sauce, Pinn Oak lamb sausage, eggplant, gaeta olives, rosemary, chili oil
More about Trattoria D.O.C
Trattoria D.O.C
706 Main Street, Evanston
|Popular items
|Rustica
|$15.25
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, red onion, mushroom, olives*
|Melanzane alla Parmigiana
|$17.00
Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.
|Tricolore
|$9.50
Arrugula, radicchio, endive, beets, Parmigiano shavings, lemon juice, e.v.o.o.