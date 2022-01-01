Evanston Italian restaurants you'll love

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Evanston

Union Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Beef Bolognese$22.00
beef, red wine, tomato, garlic, parsley & parmesan
Wild Mushroom$18.00
bechamel sauce, fontina, taleggio cheese, sage
Lamb Sausage$20.00
tomato sauce, Pinn Oak lamb sausage, eggplant, gaeta olives, rosemary, chili oil
More about Union Pizzeria
Trattoria D.O.C image

 

Trattoria D.O.C

706 Main Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rustica$15.25
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, red onion, mushroom, olives*
Melanzane alla Parmigiana$17.00
Thin layers of eggplant, tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and parmigiano cheese baked in the oven.
Tricolore$9.50
Arrugula, radicchio, endive, beets, Parmigiano shavings, lemon juice, e.v.o.o.
More about Trattoria D.O.C
Dave's Italian Kitchen image

 

Dave's Italian Kitchen

815 Noyes Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Salad$3.50
Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrot & Pepperoncini
Minestrone$3.50
made with Vegetable Stock
14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Begins with a base of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Dave's Italian Kitchen

