Beef noodle soup in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve beef noodle soup
Shang Noodle & Chinese
608 Davis Street, Evanston
|麻辣牛肉面🌶 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
beef shank, wood ear mushrooms, cauliflower, bok choy, beansprouts, Szechuan chilies broth
|台湾牛肉面 Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
braised beef shank, bok-choy, sour pickled greens, scallions, cilantro
Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|酸汤肥牛米线 Sour Fatty Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
|石锅牛腩米线 Stone Pot Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup
|$11.95
|番茄牛腩米线 Tomato & Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup
|$12.95
SANDWICHES • PHO
Viet Nom Nom
618 1/2 Church St, Evanston
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$13.50
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free