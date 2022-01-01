Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Shang Noodle & Chinese

608 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
麻辣牛肉面🌶 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
beef shank, wood ear mushrooms, cauliflower, bok choy, beansprouts, Szechuan chilies broth
台湾牛肉面 Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
braised beef shank, bok-choy, sour pickled greens, scallions, cilantro
More about Shang Noodle & Chinese
Item pic

 

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
111. Sliced Beef in Chili Pepper Soup.. 水煮牛肉$17.95
Medium spicy.
035. Tomato Beef Brisket Soup 番茄牛腩汤$2.95
Gluten free. Vegetarian.
酸汤肥牛米线 Sour Fatty Beef Brisket Rice Noodle Soup$12.95
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
Beef Pho Noodle Soup image

SANDWICHES • PHO

Viet Nom Nom

618 1/2 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$13.50
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free
More about Viet Nom Nom

