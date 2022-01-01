Brisket in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve brisket

Soul & Smoke image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St, Evanston

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
8 oz. of Sliced Smoked Brisket smothered in Chef Carter's Signature BBQ Sauce. Served with 2 oz. of House-made Pickles on the side.
Brisket Side$7.00
2 Jerk Chicken Skewers served with 4 oz. of Jerk Sauce
More about Soul & Smoke
Smoked Beef Brisket image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St, Evanston

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Beef Brisket
Smoked sliced beef brisket with Soul & Smoke Original BBQ sauce on the side
Gluten Free
1 pound of meat is approx 3-4 servings.
Our smoked brisket contains both the flat (lean) and the point (fatty) parts of the brisket. We make an effort to include a mixture of both fatty and lean in every order, however as each animal differs so will each order.
More about Soul & Smoke
Smoked Brisket Sandwich image

 

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Bread & Butter Pickles, Original BBQ Sauce, Potato Bun
Smoked Brisket$166.00
Smoked and sliced brisket, 4oz Original BBQ Sauce.
*Gluten Free
Sauce served on the side
More about Soul & Smoke

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Turkey Burgers

Muffins

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Salmon

Burritos

Risotto

Cornbread

Cookies

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston