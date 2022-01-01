Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve ceviche

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AHI-TUNA & GULF SHRIMP CEVICHE$11.95
Gulf shrimp, Ahi tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
More about Prairie Moon
Consumer pic

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Ceviche$16.00
More about Comida Cantina

