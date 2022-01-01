Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ceviche in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Ceviche
Evanston restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
Avg 4.1
(1539 reviews)
AHI-TUNA & GULF SHRIMP CEVICHE
$11.95
Gulf shrimp, Ahi tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
More about Prairie Moon
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Tuna Ceviche
$16.00
More about Comida Cantina
Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston
Thai Tea
Key Lime Pies
Spaghetti
Beef Soup
Burritos
Spicy Noodles
Noodle Soup
Edamame
More near Evanston to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Skokie
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(9 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1335 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(516 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston