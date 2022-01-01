Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Edzo's Burger Shop

1571 Sherman Ave, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.00
topped w/merkt's cheddar
More about Edzo's Burger Shop
Ridgeville Tavern image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$8.50
More about Ridgeville Tavern

