Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Consumer pic

 

Stacked and Folded - Evanston

824 Noyes St, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pita$9.00
More about Stacked and Folded - Evanston
Item pic

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PITA$13.50
greek marinated chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki, pita
More about Ridgeville Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Chips And Salsa

Carrot Cake

Garlic Chicken

Baked Mac And Cheese

Pork Chops

Cheesecake

Pancakes

Pretzels

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston