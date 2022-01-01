Chicken sandwiches in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.95
Crispy Panko crusted fried chicken breast, sweet & spicy glaze, house giardiniera, spicy aioli, toasted bun
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
618 Church St, Evanston
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Chicken breast marinated "Frida's" style, lettuce, tomato. Served with a chipotle aioli sauce.
Double Clutch Brewing Company
2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston
|Seared Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Marinated chicken breast, spinach, blistered tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Spicy Buffalo sauce, tomato, shaved carrots & celery, kettle chips. Choice ranch or blue cheese dressing
|Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips
DeSalvo's Pizza
1945 Central St, Evanston
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.00
Sliced Chicken Breast, Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Peppers on House Made Ciabatta
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bluestone
1932 Central St, Evanston
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand breaded fried Chicken, tossed in Bluestone BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on Brioche, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.