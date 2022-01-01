Chicken sandwiches in Evanston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.95
Crispy Panko crusted fried chicken breast, sweet & spicy glaze, house giardiniera, spicy aioli, toasted bun
More about Prairie Moon
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Chicken breast marinated "Frida's" style, lettuce, tomato. Served with a chipotle aioli sauce.
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
Banner pic

 

Double Clutch Brewing Company

2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Marinated chicken breast, spinach, blistered tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll.
More about Double Clutch Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Spicy Buffalo sauce, tomato, shaved carrots & celery, kettle chips. Choice ranch or blue cheese dressing
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips
More about Farmhouse
DeSalvo's Pizza image

 

DeSalvo's Pizza

1945 Central St, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.00
Sliced Chicken Breast, Pesto, Garlic Aioli, Tomatoes, Arugula, Pickled Peppers on House Made Ciabatta
More about DeSalvo's Pizza
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand breaded fried Chicken, tossed in Bluestone BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on Brioche, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
More about Bluestone

