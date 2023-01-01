Chilaquiles in Evanston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$9.00
Corn tortilla chips sauteed in your choice of either our green or red mild house sauce. Served with two over easy eggs topped with guacamole and sour cream
Add Chicken 5 - Add Steak 7 - Add Pork Carnitas 6
C - CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS$18.00
Corn Tortilla Chips Sauteed on Our Ranchero Salsa, Baked with Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Chopped onions, Two Comal Fried Eggs, Guacamole & Drizzled with Sour Cream. Served with Spanish Rice
HANGOVER CHILAQUILES$14.00
Corn tortillas chips sauteed on roasted tomatillo salsa, your choice of pork or soy chorizo, queso fresco with two over easy eggs, homemade guacamole and sour cream.
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
Banner pic

 

The Lucky Platter

514 Main St, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$14.09
3 SCRAM EGGS OVER HOUSE MADE TORTILLA CHIPS, CHOICE OF SALSA TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO, CREMA AND CILANTRO
More about The Lucky Platter

