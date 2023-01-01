Chilaquiles in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch - 618 Church St
618 Church St, Evanston
|CHILAQUILES
|$9.00
Corn tortilla chips sauteed in your choice of either our green or red mild house sauce. Served with two over easy eggs topped with guacamole and sour cream
Add Chicken 5 - Add Steak 7 - Add Pork Carnitas 6
|C - CHILAQUILES RANCHEROS
|$18.00
Corn Tortilla Chips Sauteed on Our Ranchero Salsa, Baked with Chihuahua Cheese. Topped with Chopped onions, Two Comal Fried Eggs, Guacamole & Drizzled with Sour Cream. Served with Spanish Rice
|HANGOVER CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Corn tortillas chips sauteed on roasted tomatillo salsa, your choice of pork or soy chorizo, queso fresco with two over easy eggs, homemade guacamole and sour cream.