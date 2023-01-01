Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Evanston

Go
Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Consumer pic

 

NaKorn Urban Thai

1622 Orrington Ave, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Crémeux Mousse$8.00
More about NaKorn Urban Thai
Dave's Italian Kitchen image

 

Dave's New Kitchen

815 Noyes Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$4.00
More about Dave's New Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Evanston

Stew

Custard

Clams

Cucumber Salad

Mongolian Chicken

Pork Tenderloin

Po Boy

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Evanston to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Skokie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston