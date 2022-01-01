Chopped salad in Evanston

PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Wedge Salad$14.00
Chopped little gem lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, pickled shallots, buttermilk ranch & Maytag blue
Double Clutch Brewing Company

2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Third Gear Chopped Salad$14.95
Mixed green and kale tossed in blue cheese dressing, heart of palms, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, banana pepper, boiled egg, bacon, pretzel bread croutons, and blue cheese crumbles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$14.00
Spinach, Arugula, Napa Cabbage, Fennel, Broccoli, Green Beans, Pepitas, Green Goddess Vinaigrette
