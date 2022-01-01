Chopped salad in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve chopped salad
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Chopped little gem lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, pickled shallots, buttermilk ranch & Maytag blue
Double Clutch Brewing Company
2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston
|Third Gear Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Mixed green and kale tossed in blue cheese dressing, heart of palms, blistered tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, banana pepper, boiled egg, bacon, pretzel bread croutons, and blue cheese crumbles