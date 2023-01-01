Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
Takeout
CORNED BEEF AND BRAISED CABBAGE$20.95
Brined beef brisket, cabbage braised in cider vinegar & bacon, mashed potatoes and horseradish cream
More about Prairie Moon
Banner pic

 

Double Clutch Brewing Company

2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef N Cabbage$17.95
a buttered cabbage wedge, boiled red skin potatoes and carrots, white wine mustard grain sauce, and a half pound of slowly simmered corned beef
More about Double Clutch Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef and Cabbage$18.00
More about Bluestone

