Corned beef and cabbage in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|CORNED BEEF AND BRAISED CABBAGE
|$20.95
Brined beef brisket, cabbage braised in cider vinegar & bacon, mashed potatoes and horseradish cream
Double Clutch Brewing Company
2121 Ashland Avenue, Evanston
|Corned Beef N Cabbage
|$17.95
a buttered cabbage wedge, boiled red skin potatoes and carrots, white wine mustard grain sauce, and a half pound of slowly simmered corned beef