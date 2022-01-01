Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Peppercorns Kitchen

620 Davis Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
075. Crispy Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce 鱼香脆皮鸡$13.95
Mild spicy.
069. Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡$13.50
Mild spicy. Crispy chicken stir-fried with basil, onions and carrots. Gluten free.
More about Peppercorns Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Spicy Buffalo sauce, tomato, shaved carrots & celery, kettle chips. Choice ranch or blue cheese dressing
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips
More about Farmhouse

