Crispy chicken in Evanston

Peppercorns Kitchen
620 Davis Street, Evanston
|075. Crispy Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce 鱼香脆皮鸡
|$13.95
Mild spicy.
|069. Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡
|$13.50
Mild spicy. Crispy chicken stir-fried with basil, onions and carrots. Gluten free.
Farmhouse
703 Church St, Evanston
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Spicy Buffalo sauce, tomato, shaved carrots & celery, kettle chips. Choice ranch or blue cheese dressing
|Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips