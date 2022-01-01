Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve egg rolls

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine image

 

Yasotorn Thai Cuisine

809 Dempster Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Egg Rolls$5.95
Thai seasoned ground chicken, ground shrimps, clear noodles, and fresh garlic.
Vegetable Egg Rolls$6.95
Homemade egg roll stuffed with bean thread noodles, carrots, onions, and cabbage.
More about Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
Egg Roll Bowl image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston

No reviews yet
Delivery
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen

Map

