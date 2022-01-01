Egg rolls in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve egg rolls
Yasotorn Thai Cuisine
809 Dempster Street, Evanston
|Baby Egg Rolls
|$5.95
Thai seasoned ground chicken, ground shrimps, clear noodles, and fresh garlic.
|Vegetable Egg Rolls
|$6.95
Homemade egg roll stuffed with bean thread noodles, carrots, onions, and cabbage.
Protein Bar & Kitchen
2311 Campus Drive Henry Crown Pavilion, Evanston
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]