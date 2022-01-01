Enchiladas in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve enchiladas
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
618 Church St, Evanston
|E - ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
|$17.00
Three Corned Tortillas Filled with Roasted Chicken, Bathed and Baked in our Ranchero Salsa. Topped with Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream & Two Poached Eggs. Served on a bed of Rice and Black Beans.
Comida Cantina
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Enchiladas Mole Entree
|$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
*mole contains nuts
|Veggie Enchiladas - take and bake
|$20.00
|Short Rib Enchiladas - take and bake
|$22.00