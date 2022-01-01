Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Toast

Evanston restaurants that serve enchiladas

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch image

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

618 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
E - ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$17.00
Three Corned Tortillas Filled with Roasted Chicken, Bathed and Baked in our Ranchero Salsa. Topped with Chihuahua Cheese, Sour Cream & Two Poached Eggs. Served on a bed of Rice and Black Beans.
More about Frida's Breakfast and Lunch
Consumer pic

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Mole Entree$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
*mole contains nuts
Veggie Enchiladas - take and bake$20.00
Short Rib Enchiladas - take and bake$22.00
More about Comida Cantina
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Farmhouse

703 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4 (3710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Enchiladas$14.00
Corn Tortillas, Salsa Verde, Lime Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Sunny Side up Eggs
More about Farmhouse

