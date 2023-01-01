Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Fish Tacos
Evanston restaurants that serve fish tacos
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
Avg 4.1
(1539 reviews)
FISH TACOS
$16.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas
More about Prairie Moon
Stacked and Folded - Evanston
824 Noyes St, Evanston
No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Taco's
$15.95
More about Stacked and Folded - Evanston
