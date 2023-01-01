Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Evanston

Evanston restaurants that serve fish tacos

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
FISH TACOS$16.95
Cilantro, pico de gallo, avocado, Mexican rice, lime crema, corn tortillas
Stacked and Folded - Evanston

824 Noyes St, Evanston

No reviews yet
Crispy Fish Taco's$15.95
