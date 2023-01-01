Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Evanston
/
Evanston
/
Fritters
Evanston restaurants that serve fritters
Ridgeville Tavern
1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston
No reviews yet
RISOTTO FRITTERS
$10.00
sriracha aioli
More about Ridgeville Tavern
Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street
1700 Central Street, Evanston
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$3.25
More about Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street
