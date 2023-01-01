Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Evanston

Evanston restaurants that serve fritters

RISOTTO FRITTERS image

 

Ridgeville Tavern

1520 Sherman Avenue, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
RISOTTO FRITTERS$10.00
sriracha aioli
More about Ridgeville Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street

1700 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Fritter$3.25
More about Ten Mile House - 1700 Central Street

