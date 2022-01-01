Grilled chicken in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Prairie Moon
1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston
|GRILLED CHICKEN PO' BOY
|$12.95
Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade
Comida Cantina
1928 Central Street, Evanston
|Wood Grilled Chicken Tacos for 4
|$22.00
Mole sauce contains peanuts and sesame.
|Taco Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and a chipotle aioli
|Wood Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • PHO
Viet Nom Nom
618 1/2 Church St, Evanston
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$3.50
Gluten friendly!