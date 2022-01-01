Grilled chicken in Evanston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prairie Moon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Prairie Moon

1635 Chicago Ave, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN PO' BOY$12.95
Crispy roll, lettuce, tomato, garlic remoulade
More about Prairie Moon
Trattoria D.O.C image

 

Trattoria D.O.C

706 Main Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about Trattoria D.O.C
Taco Grilled Chicken image

 

Comida Cantina

1928 Central Street, Evanston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wood Grilled Chicken Tacos for 4$22.00
Mole sauce contains peanuts and sesame.
Taco Grilled Chicken$5.00
Avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, jack cheese and a chipotle aioli
Wood Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
More about Comida Cantina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO

Viet Nom Nom

618 1/2 Church St, Evanston

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Grilled Chicken$3.50
Gluten friendly!
More about Viet Nom Nom
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bluestone

1932 Central St, Evanston

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast on Brioche, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
More about Bluestone

