Grits in Evanston

Evanston restaurants
Evanston restaurants that serve grits

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St, Evanston

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, and Corn served over Stone-ground Buttery Grits with a Scallion Garnish. 16 oz.
More about Soul & Smoke
PIZZA

Union Pizzeria

1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sicilian Spicy Creole Shrimp & Grits$15.00
More about Union Pizzeria
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine

711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Grits$5.00
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne Street Suite C, EVANSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Bisque, Stone-Ground Grits, Scallion
Stone Ground Grits$5.00
Creamy Heirloom Stone Ground Grits
*Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Soul & Smoke

