Grits in Evanston
Evanston restaurants that serve grits
More about Soul & Smoke
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soul & Smoke
1601 Payne St, Evanston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, and Corn served over Stone-ground Buttery Grits with a Scallion Garnish. 16 oz.
More about Union Pizzeria
PIZZA
Union Pizzeria
1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston
|Sicilian Spicy Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
More about Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
Good To Go Jamaican Cuisine
711 HOWARD STREET, EVANSTON
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.00